Gordon Ramsay returns to the UK’s most watched commercial channel

ITV today announced that world-renowned chef and global television star Gordon Ramsay is to return to the UK’s biggest commercial channel to front a primetime documentary series, a daytime cookery series and as a host on the network’s forthcoming late night entertainment series, The Nightly Show.

The new programmes in the pipeline mark the superstar chef’s return back to where he first launched the globally successful and multi-award nominated Hell’s Kitchen.

Ramsay will produce a new daytime cookery series for 2017. Due later in the year, Culinary Genius (20 x 60) is an entirely original format mixing food with compelling gameshow and cooking elements. The high octane, large-scale competition will run for four weeks on ITV, and each episode will see nine keen amateur cooks competing across a range of challenges in the hope of taking home a cash prize, and the title of Culinary Genius. Featuring a different guest professional chef each week, with Gordon Ramsay appearing in the first week of shows, the series will air in 2017, and the host will be confirmed in due course. Culinary Genius was commissioned by ITV’s Head of Daytime, Helen Warner.

Ramsay will also present a primetime hard hitting documentary series, which will begin filming this year, to be produced by Studio Ramsay. The documentary series has been commissioned by ITV’s Head of Factual Entertainment, Sue Murphy.

Both the documentary series and Culinary Genius will be distributed by All3media International.Ramsay will first be back on ITV in 2017, as guest host for one week of The Nightly Show, ITV’s brand new week-night entertainment series.

The 30-minute daily entertainment show will air at 10pm and the series will be stripped over five nights a week for an eight week run, featuring a different big name host each week. David Walliams will be in the hot seat for the launch week with more high profile names alongside Ramsay and Walliams to be announced in the near future. The Nightly Show will be produced for ITV by Second Act Productions and the commissioner is ITV’s Head of Comedy Entertainment Peter Davey.

Gordon Ramsay said: “We’re reaching audiences on every level with this one, and I’m really excited to work on three completely different formats with ITV.”

ITV’s Director of Television Kevin Lygo said: “Gordon is not only a world class chef, but a world class TV presenter, it’s a great thing to have him back where it all started, with some brand new shows. He’s an irrepressible talent and we are really looking forward to his return to ITV in 2017.”

ABOUT STUDIO RAMSAY and GORDON RAMSAY

The next generation multi-media production company STUDIO RAMSAY has a joint venture with All3Media to develop and produce both unscripted and scripted television shows, creating new formats and innovative programming that includes a scripted arm focused on food related themes, and development of new talent on a global front. The catalogue of programs that Ramsay has worked on historically with All3Media via One Potato Two Potato, together with new original content he’s currently developing make for a unique and dynamic production and distribution partnership. Studio Ramsay’s first production, live food variety show “The F Word,” will premiere this year on Fox.

Renowned for highly successful and award-winning original programming, multi-Michelin star chef Gordon Ramsay produces TV shows on both sides of the Atlantic seen by audiences worldwide, including his Fox shows “MasterChef,” “MasterChef Junior”, “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Hotel Hell,” and “MasterChef Celebrity Showdown,” as well as Bravo’s “Best New Restaurant” and Food Network’s competition series “Food Court Wars.” In the U.K. he’s produced “Gordon Ramsay Behind Bars” and “Gordon Ramsay’s Great Escape” for Channel 4; food biography and nostalgia series “My Kitchen” for UKTV’s Good Food Channel; two instructional cookery series, “Ultimate Home Cooking” and “Ultimate Cookery Course” for Channel 4, and the first two seasons of “Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch” starring Tilly Ramsay for U.K. children’s channel CBBC, all under his One Potato Two Potato banner.