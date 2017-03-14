Golden Girls celebrate golden years of service at Newark estate agency

Four members of staff at the Newark office of independent estate agent Alasdair Morrison and Partners have achieved 50 combined years of service and experience in sales and lettings.

Sales manager Dawn Cox realised the achievement when she recently celebrated her 14th anniversary of working at Alasdair Morrison & Partners.

She said: “When I hit my anniversary, I quickly realised that our combined years of service actually added up to a much greater achievement. The same as a Golden Anniversary in fact.”

Combining with Dawn’s 14 years of service as sales manager are Wendy Potts, a valuer negotiator with 12 years, Deb Simpson, the lettings manager of 13 years and Jane Owen, lettings administrator for 11 years.

Looking back over her estate agency career, Dawn said: “Over the last 14 years, I’ve seen the job of an estate agent change dramatically.

“In the beginning, we would work with buyers to agree a sale or a let and then wait for the solicitors to complete the transaction.

“However, today our role is so much more critical as we are now the main contact between all parties in the sales and lettings process and we keep the property transaction on track right through to completion.”

Dawn attributes the success and staying power of the Golden Girls at Alasdair Morrison & Partners to their continuing passion for the job.

She added: “Our unwavering desire to continually improve our local knowledge and expand our property experience means that our customer service levels are always exceptional.

“Our clients know they can expect and rely on a very high standard of service from the whole team.”

Alasdair Morrison, who himself has worked as a chartered surveyor in Newark and Southwell for over 35 years, said: “Loyalty, dedication, integrity and trust are the key to the firm’s success and this has been shown in the golden service offered by everyone at Alasdair Morrison and Partners.”