George celebrates his 100th birthday at West Bridgford Conservative Club

On Tuesday 29th September George Thornley celebrated his 100th birthday with family and friends at a surprise party hosted by the West Bridgford Conservative Club on Rectory Road where he has been a member for over 40 years. In his younger days George sat on the Committee and served both as Chairman and Club Secretary.

The party was attended by the Rt. Hon. Kenneth Clarke, MP for Rushcliffe, the Mayor of Rushcliffe, Mr Barrie Cooper, and over 60 other guests.

The son of a Wesleyan Methodist Minister George served during the last war as an RAF despatch rider in the Greece and North Africa Campaign during which he narrowly escaped death in the Mediterranean when his vessel was sunk. After the war he moved to West Bridgford where he married his late wife, Monica, with whom he had three children and where he has lived ever since.

Mr Clarke, who has known George for some 30 years, said ‘I am delighted that George remains fit and well; he is an inspiration to us all. After proposing a toast, the Mayor added ‘This is a splendid event in celebration of a very special centenarian who looks at least 20 years younger’. The party was organised by his daughter, Linda, who was overwhelmed that so many friends made the effort to attend in honour of George’s momentous occasion.

West Bridgford Conservative Club has two air conditioned bars and a snooker room with three high quality tables. There is live music most Saturday nights and events, including bingo, are held during the week. Members, Members’ Guests and Affiliation Ticket Holders are welcome.

The Club also holds a popular coffee morning every Monday from 10am until noon which is open to members and non-members alike. Tea, coffee and a selection of inexpensive brunch items are always available.