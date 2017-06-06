Gamston football entrepreneurs see their business expand

Two men from Gamston are seeing a return for their dedication with the expansion of their sporting clothing design company.

Luke and Gabe Cuthbert have steadily built on the success of Art of Football after winning the Baldwins KickStart Young Entrepreneurs Awards in 2014.

The business, which started from the confines of a small bedroom, celebrated its third birthday at the end of last year.

Art of Football design, print and sell products celebrating iconic moments in sport and have now moved to bigger premises in Nottingham.

The brothers secured a £10,000 grant and £10,000 worth of mentoring and accountancy advice for winning the annual award from Baldwins Accountants.

Luke, aged 25, and Gabe, aged 23, have expanded their business to move from 600 sq ft premises in Sneinton Market to 1,000 sq ft premises at the same site in Nottingham city centre.

They have also taken on their first employee, Anthony Newbold, as full-time production manager to produce and dispatch prints, t-shirts and other clothing, as well as maintain stock levels.

Luke said: “It is over three years since we won KickStart and the business is going really well.

“Gabe has finished his degree at London University of Art and has joined me in working in the business full time.

“When we won KickStart, we wanted to expand from football into other sports and we are now doing that since we are producing items related to rugby, boxing and cycling.

“We are working more closely with football clubs by getting licences and having our stock in their club shops which is currently Newcastle United, Ipswich, Hibernian and Newport and possibly Nottingham Forest soon.

“There was quite a lot of interest when Leicester City won the Premier League title last season since we produced a t-shirt featuring their 12 defining moments but the most popular T-shirt last year was with Wales’ success in the European Championships.

“We have sent our t-shirts to 60 countries with the latest being Japan and the Faroe Islands.

“All this has meant we have moved into a bigger unit at the same site at Sneinton Market and since our target is for long-term expansion, we have the room to grow and hopefully get bigger and better.”

Luke said Baldwins continue to give Art of Football financial advice, support and mentoring.

“I would urge any young entrepreneurs to enter KickStart because there is no doubt winning the competition gave us the platform to succeed,” he said.

“Winning increased our profile but once the dust had settled, receiving their support and business advice was vital in making sure we didn’t fail in the long term.”

Steve Harcourt, a director at Baldwins Accountants in Nottingham, said Art of Football’s determination to succeed in business along with their talent was clear to see.

He said: “Art of Football’s t-shirts, clothes and prints stand out from the crowd and so do they with their talent and hard work.

“That is reflected in their move to bigger premises and recruiting their first member of staff.

“KickStart is a fantastic competition to help young entrepreneurs take their new business to the next level – and go on to further success just like Art of Football.”