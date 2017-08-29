Fun of the fair for youngsters at Bramcote Hills Park

Over 200 children with special needs enjoyed all the rides at the annual August Fun Fair at Bramcote Hills Park for free.

This was thanks to the generosity of the fair owner Michael McKean, his fellow Nottingham freemasons, the Showmen and Broxtowe Borough Council.

This event started in 2008 and this was the eighth consecutive year that this hugely successful event has been held.

The fair opened its doors early especially for the children to enjoy the rides and experience the magic of the fairground before the official opening.

The Mayor of the Borough of Broxtowe, councillor Halimah Khaled, welcomed the children and met those involved in organising this special treat.

Having recognised the challenges faced by children with special needs at the fairground, the Nottingham Freemasons, in partnership with Michael McKean, worked on how to make it more accessible and remove some of obstacles encountered by these children.

As well as experiencing the rides, the children enjoy the usual hot dogs, burgers, candy floss and ice cream, all for free.

Parents and carers, brothers and sisters were also invited to use the rides for free, making a fun afternoon out for all the family to enjoy.

Michael McKean said: “For physically challenged and special needs children the enjoyment they would get from an afternoon at the fair is just the same, but the opportunities to experience that enjoyment can be limited.

“Once they are on the roundabout or the dodgems their faces light up, which is a joy to see and we want all children have the same happy experience.”

Members of the Nottingham Freemasons Lodges raised funds throughout the year to cover the costs of the food and then give their time on the day to make sure it is a safe and enjoyable event for all. The Showmen fund the cost of running all the rides and also give their time.

Broxtowe Borough Council, who is responsible for managing and maintaining the award-winning park, made no charge for the fair to use the site as their contribution towards the event.

Another supporter of the fun day is the Masonic Charity ‘Teddies for Loving Care (TLC) Nottinghamshire’, which supports children in distress in Nottinghamshire Hospitals by providing teddies for them to cuddle.

TLC will have a stall at the fair and ensure that every child leaves the fair with their own special teddy to cuddle.

This fair and the TLC charity are just two example of the good work which Freemasons are carrying out in communities all over the country.

