Full weekend of activities planned for Lady Bay Open Gardens

This summer’s Lady Bay Open Gardens will take place on Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th July, with an impressive 25 gardens on show, as well as lots of entertainment and cake and plant stalls.

All money raised over the weekend will be donated to Lady Bay Community Fund, along with various charities nominated by garden owners.

Visitors can buy an Open Gardens entry programme ticket for £3 – valid for all gardens from any participating garden, looking out for Open Garden boards outside each house which have been kindly provided by event supporter Winkworth Estate Agent in West Bridgford.

And, of course, look out for the usual yellow balloons. An Open Gardens map will be situated outside the Post Office on Trent Boulevard.

Keith Wright, chairman of the volunteer Open Gardens committee, said: “This year promises to be another fabulous weekend not to missed.

“Thank you to everyone who is taking part, all the helpers and of course all the visitors who come together to make this event such a success.”

Confirmed entertainment over the weekend includes the Trent Navigation Shanty Crew, the Community Choir, the Strawberry Jammers, the Black Peacock Belly Dancers, a zumba demonstration, Tripliquette vocalist trio, City Farm and petting animals, cream teas at Cheshire Holmes, cakes and coffee at the new Scout Hall, as well as plenty of plant stalls, children’s activities and fundraising.