Full plans revealed for Clifton Flower Park play area

Children in Clifton can look forward to an exciting new play area opening in February.

Construction has started in Clifton Central Park – known locally as Flower Park – and should be completed by mid-February.

Treats on the way for toddlers to children aged 12 include monkey bars, swings, a wheelchair-accessible roundabout, a toddler climbing unit with slide, springy dogs and a large castle multi-play unit.

The design also reflects the Flower Park name, with a pair of ‘talking flowers,’ sunflower hopscotch, and a graphic trail of flowers, ladybird, butterfly and bees. The new play area is alongside the outdoor fitness area, which caters for teenagers and adults.

The play area and other improvements are funded thanks to £50,000 from WREN (Waste Recycling Environmental Network) and £35,000 from NET (Nottingham Express Transit), which includes future maintenance. Other enhancements include a noticeboard and painting the park railings.

Councillor Dave Trimble, Nottingham City Council Portfolio Holder for Leisure and Culture, said: “The addition of a play area was one of the main improvements local people wanted on Flower Park. It’s attracted a lot of interest, with 471 people commenting on the two shortlisted play area designs. We’ve taken their comments into account, and I hope the safe, attractive and accessible new play area will bring lots of fun and excitement to children visiting the park.”

Photo by Alan Murray-Rust.