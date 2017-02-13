Friends of the Hook present an evening of music

In December 2014 and February 2016, Morris Convertible offered to perform at the Poppy and Pint to help raise funds for our organisation to support our environmental work on The Hook.

Both events have been a great success and thoroughly enjoyed by the audience. By popular request we have organised a third performance with the support of the management of the Poppy and Pint.

Morris Convertible originally formed in1974 as an electric folk band and have been playing together for over 40 years. They play an eclectic variety of songs that makes their performance unique.

There is a mixture of some rocked-up folk classics, as well as some self-penned songs. Their performances are full of fun and the audience can expect a cracking up-tempo night, just ask the dancers.

The support act comes in the form of melodic acoustic pop from Geordie Mackintosh, guitarist of a local band Tokyo Green. Geordie will be playing a selection of his own compositions, inspired by a wide-range of artists, including Andy McKee, Simon and Garfunkel and Prefab Sprout.

Come and enjoy the music on Friday 31st March 2017 at the Poppy and Pint, Lady Bay. The doors open at 7:30pm and entrance is £5 on the door – and the performance starts at 8pm.

All proceeds donated to help to support Friends of the Hook in their conservation work.

Article by Jeff Mackintosh.