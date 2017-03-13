Free six-week singing course in Radcliffe

Radcliffe-on-Trent Male Voice Choir is offering a free six-week singing course called ‘Learn to sing in Harmony’.

Would you like to know what voice type you are – bass, baritone, tenor – how to control breathing, blend your voice in harmony or find your way round a musical score? Then this is the course for you.

No previous experience required, just an enthusiasm for singing and a willingness to work to improve.

There are no obligations. Just come and enjoy the experience and, if at the end of the course you want to join the choir, you will be made most welcome.

The course runs from Thursday 20th April to Thursday 1st June – and starts at 7:15pm in the Methodist Church, Shelford Road, Radcliffe-on-Trent, NG12 2AB.

For more information, please contact Dai Roberts on 01949 81460 or any choir members.