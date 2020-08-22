Four more medals for Nottingham Rowing Club

British Rowing’s Sculling Festival took place at the National Watersports Centre at Holme Pierrepont.

A total of 131 scullers were subjected to a variety of activities to test their speed, manoeuvrability and boat control.

Several competitors ended up in the water following boat-control exercises which meant that they had to let go of their oars.

Nottingham Rowing Club athletes returned with four medals.

Rachel Borrows, coached by Nikki Spencer and Dez Atkins, won a silver in the women’s beginners competition for those in their first year of sculling.

Matt Haywood won gold in the men’s event and was also the U23 winner. Max Parker was the U18 gold medalist.Both

Matt and Max are coached by full-time professional Nicola Benavente who runs the local British Rowing Start programme, with a stated aim of “identifying, recruiting and developing Olympic rowers”.