Four golds and three silver medals for Bramcote’s AquaStars

In just their third season, AquaStars, Bramcote’s Amateur Synchronised Swimming Club, has scooped four golds and three silvers this Saturday at the West Midlands Novice competition in Walsall.

Aquastars, for swimmers aged eight to 16, is now the biggest synchronised swimming club in the East Midlands and is based at Bramcote Swimming Club.

Head coach Lenka Tanner is a familiar figure to anyone who’s seen the Kuoni advert, with a swimmer under water, upside-down, walking under the surface of the sea.

She said: “These girls have worked really hard over the past few months learning brand new, complex and physical routines and it was really great to see all their effort recognised.”

Synchronised swimming, or synchro for short, is an Olympic sport which combines athleticism with grace in the water – hence it originally being called ‘Water Ballet’ where each team swims, with movements synchronised to music, as seen during the Olympics and other televised events.

Synchro requires great strength, endurance, flexibility, artistry, precision, as well as exceptional breath control when upside down under water. Synchronised swimmers build their stamina similar to speed swimmers, they get to choreograph routines like dancers, performing in team routines.

‘Figures’ is another aspect of synchro, which is the name for short sequences of movements in a set pattern, named after fish and other aquatic animals.

Figures show and demonstrate swimmers’ technical ability and are extremely important in developing the skills, strength and endurance of younger swimmers in particular, for them to be able to perform harder movements when it comes to a routine.

Results

BSC Aquastars took medals in:

Team

Gold – Under 12’s Grade 1 Team

Gold – Ages 13-15 Grade 1 Team

Gold – Ages 13 – 18 Grade 2 Team Combination Category

Silver – Under 12’s Grade 0 Team Combination Category – these are the newest swimmers, some who have only been with the club since January!

Figures

Gold – Grade 1 12 Under Figures – Lucy Middleton

Silver – Grade 1 in 12 Under Figures – Ciara Porter

Silver – Grade 1 8-10 Figures – Eve Young

These wins have been a major scoop for a team so early in its development, when some clubs have been running for decades.

BSC Aquastars compete at local, regional and national level and the team is always looking for support and experience.

To find out more info, visit the website www.aquastarssynchro.com.