Five former banks in Nottinghamshire going under the hammer

Five former NatWest Bank branches across Nottinghamshire – including one with Grade II-listed status – will excite the market in the next SDL Auctions Bigwood auction in Birmingham in December.

The Grade II-listed former bank branch is a 2,637 sq ft property at 9 Church Street in the affluent town of Southwell, Nottinghamshire, which has a *guide price of £450,000+.

This property, opposite Southwell Minster and with a rear garden of around 0.4 acres, has a self-contained apartment on the first floor sold on a long lease, producing ground rent of £100 per annum and an uplift of £50 every year of the lease.

The other former NatWest Bank branches in Nottinghamshire include 27 Market Place in Bingham, a part two-storey, part single storey property of around 2,604 sq ft, with a guide price of £250,000+, and 27 Nottingham Road in Eastwood, a three-storey property of around 3,616 sq ft, with a guide price of £170,000+.

Meanwhile, a pair of two-storey, part single storey properties include a 2,489 sq ft former branch at 21 and 21A Station Street in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, with a guide price of £120,000+, and a 2,015 sq ft former branch at 28 Victoria Road in Netherfield, with a guide price of £125,000+.

These will join four other former NatWest Bank branches from across the Midlands – two of them also Grade II-listed – in the auction at Villa Park on 14 December, where a record-breaking catalogue of 170 lots will be going under the hammer.

Ian Tudor, head of commercial auctions at SDL Auctions Bigwood, said: “These former NatWest Bank branches are all excellent, sizeable commercial properties in prime locations.

“The three Grade II-listed properties are particularly attractive, and all eight lots are suitable for a wide range of potential future use, subject to necessary planning conditions.”

The bank lots follow the successful sale of six other former NatWest Bank branches by SDL Auctions Bigwood this summer, which raised a total of nearly £2.5 million.

The other former NatWest Bank branches in the auction include:

A Grade II-listed property measuring around 3,848 sq ft at 1 Church Street, in the historic market town of Ashbourne in the Derbyshire Dales, with a guide price of £280,000+.

Another Grade II-listed property, this time measuring around 4,126 sq ft, at 31 Market Square in the centre of Rugeley, Staffordshire, with a guide price of £240,000+.

A two-storey property of around 2,537 sq ft at 77-79 Chesterfield Road in Dronfield, Derbyshire, which also has a one-bedroom self-contained flat and comes with a guide price of £145,000+.

And 24 Uttoxeter Road in Mickleover, Derby, a part two-storey, part single storey property of around 1,437 sq ft with a guide price of £100,000+.

Mr Tudor said: “All nine lots include banking halls on the ground floors cleared for new use, with upper floors providing office accommodation and storage.

“We are experienced at successfully auctioning former bank premises and expect these NatWest Bank properties to draw some strong bidding.”

The SDL Auctions Bigwood auction takes place Villa Park, Birmingham on Thursday 14 December. The full auction catalogue can be found at www.sdlauctions.co.uk.