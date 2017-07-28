First RadFest is a massive success

Plans are being made to repeat a successful music festival in Radcliffe-on-Trent.

Around 1,800 people went to RadFest in July with organisers delighted by the support of the village and surrounding areas.

The one-day festival was a showcase for some of the best young talent in Nottinghamshire – both on and off the stage.

The event was organised by Young Radcliffe and whilst it was aimed at teenagers, it was designed to be enjoyed by all music lovers and festival-goers.

Highlights on the stage included Super Furniture, who opened the main stage at Splendour in 2016.

Local boy Tom McCartney wandered into the crowd with his guitar in his unique blues set.

And the girl-dominated punk sounds of Babe Punch wowed the crowd with a lively set and a very alternative version of Abba’s SOS.

Joint-organiser, Debra Easter, said: “The event shows what happens when communities pull together.

“We had well over 50 volunteers from teenagers to the elderly helping out on the day.

“We keep being asked ‘when’s the next one?’ We’re hoping to have news in the early autumn.”

The stage and band management was organised by the students of Confetti in Nottingham and the YouNG Network in Rushcliffe organised and supported the Festival Market.

Positive Futures set up sports coaching and activities.

But the focus of the day was the music stage and nearly seven hours of live music.

One of the surprise hits of the day were The Dandy Lions, whose crazy costumes and glam rock provided a really entertaining section in the late afternoon.

Completing the line-up were Lowrie, Major Oak, Sunflower Thieves, Guy Ellerton and Aimee Stones – all of whom went down well with an appreciative crowd.