First phase of construction completed on £8m Chetwynd House Care Home

The first phase of construction work at the Chetwynd House Care Home in Chilwell has been completed.

Radcliffe-on-Trent-based residential care home builders Wynbrook has recently completed the topping out ceremony.

The name Chetwynd House has been chosen because Chetwynd was the name of the shortly-to-be-closed army regiment barracks nearby.

The name arose as a result of a competition ran by Adept Care who asked its team and the public to come up with a name for the new care home.

Chetwynd House was chosen as it was thought to be befitting to honour the heritage of the barracks and the status the name holds for the local community.

Dave Lock, managing director at Adept Care Homes, said: “After the success of Kiwi House in Derby, we wanted to provide another high-quality care home to the Nottinghamshire community.

“Having worked with Wynbrook on previous projects, we have come to trust their expertise and have confidence that the finished build will be completed to the highest standards.”

Once completed, the £8m Chetwynd House will provide residents with a unique, high-quality care home experience that will feature amenities such as a shop, café, pub and cinema.

The new care home has been designed to ensure residents can maintain their independence and each living room will be fitted with life style kitchenettes and the gardens have been professionally landscaped to provide tranquil recreational areas.

Wynbrook Homes director, Steve Day, said “It’s always great when the topping out stage completes on time as its means the project is progressing to plan.

“Adept Care Homes are a pleasure to work for as they are so committed to incorporating the very best design and interior features to ensure they deliver a first class environment for residents to live in a manner that is also environmentally efficient.”