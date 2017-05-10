Fire hits former Fairham School in Clifton

A major fire hit the disused site of the old Fairham School in Clifton last night.

Six appliances and over 40 firefighters attended the blaze, including the aerial ladder platform from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue.

The school closed in 2009 and the disused building was also hit by fire back in October 2014.

Smoke from the fire could be seen across Nottingham, with it very visible across the River Trent in Beeston.

Clifton resident, Lydia Leek, said: “I walked past with my friend and could see a little smoke, so she called 999.

“Within minutes the flames were higher than the building. It was seven minutes from seeing a small amount of smoke to full-on black smoke with flames, it is scary how quick it took hold.”

Julie Armstrong Scrivins said: “Kids have been playing on the roof and smashing things up the last few days. It has been reported, but they were still doing it.”

Nottingham Fire and Rescue said: “We would like to thank the public for their patience and co-operation.”

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Photo credit: Deborah Moore.