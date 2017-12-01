Fine end to the year for RNLI

By Graham Christian

On Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th November, West Bridgford branch of the RNLI held a collection at Wheatcroft’s Garden Centre in Edwalton.

With gardens now going into winter hibernation, you could expect the garden centre to be quiet and tranquil, but this is not so as Santa had taken up residence and was attracting groups of people to see him and purchase a family Christmas tree.

The collections coincided with a considerable drop in temperature, the arrival of a north wind, then came the rain but this did not dampen the spirits of the collectors or the cheerfulness of the visitors.

At the end of the collection a total of £940 had been received. This was a great result and a fine end to the collecting year.

The RNLI would like to thank the manager and staff at the garden centre for their help and assistance and the visitors for their generosity.