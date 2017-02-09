Fields from the Air! A fitting name for a Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance fundraiser

A group of talented patchwork quilters from Crafty Betty in Newark have been busy creating an intricate quilt representing a patchwork of colourful fields to raise money for the Ambucopter.

Led by Michelle Baker, granddaughter of the original ‘Crafty Betty’ – Betty Brown, the women have spent many months painstakingly measuring, cutting, pinning, and sewing hundreds of squares in various shades and patterns of greens, golds and browns.

People are being invited to make a donation through Crafty Betty’s Just Giving page to be in with a chance of winning the finished quilt. Simply guess the total number of squares used when making your donation. The person who guesses closest to the correct number will win the quilt.

All money raised will go to the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance to support the life-saving work it does 365 days of the year across the two counties. The Charity relies on the support of people and businesses in the communities it serves to raise the £2.1million it costs every year for the Ambucopter to respond to around 1,000 life-threatening missions.

Michelle said: “I named the quilt Fields from the Air as I imagine the colours and patterns in the fabric squares may look just like the view that the Ambucopter crew may see when flying across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire. It seems a fitting way to raise money for this valuable service.”

More people are also sought to help with sewing the squares together. Anyone who can help out can contact Michelle on michelle@craftybetty.co.uk

Nottinghamshire Community Fundraiser, Karen Carter, added: “This is a really unusual and fun way to raise money for the Ambucopter. The amount of time and skill that has already gone into this project is amazing and I can’t wait to see the finish quilt.”

To make a donation and guess how many squares the finished quilt will contain, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/CraftyBetty

To find out more about the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance and how you can help, visit www.ambucopter.org.uk

Pictured are Harriet Haivers (left) and Shirley Baldwin.