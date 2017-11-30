Nottingham Local News

You are here: Home / Rushcliffe / Festive fund day at animal shelter

Festive fund day at animal shelter

by

An animal shelter in Nottingham is urging people to attend their festive fundraiser, to help their animals have a pawfect Christmas!

RSPCA Radcliffe in Nottingham will be ho -ho- hosting a Festive Fun Day on Sunday, December 17, from 12.30pm-2.30pm, which will see Father Christmas arrive on his vintage FIRE ENGINE,  Christmas carollers singing the classics, festive-themed fancy dress competition and of course those all-important Christmas cuddles with the animals!

Admission to the event is free, but certain activities will ask for a small charge.  All proceeds from the day will help to fund the care of the animals over Christmas and into the New Year.

Animal care deputy manager, Anna Wilson, Said: “Our Festive fun Day will combine an exciting visit from Santa arriving on a vintage fire engine, with lots puppy cuddles followed by a grand finale of  fun party games, we would love to see you all there!”

For more information about the event you can call 01158550222 or email info@rspca-radcliffe.org.uk.

To find out more about any upcoming events here at the shelter, you can visit our website www.rspca-radcliffe.org.uk