Festive fund day at animal shelter

An animal shelter in Nottingham is urging people to attend their festive fundraiser, to help their animals have a pawfect Christmas!

RSPCA Radcliffe in Nottingham will be ho -ho- hosting a Festive Fun Day on Sunday, December 17, from 12.30pm-2.30pm, which will see Father Christmas arrive on his vintage FIRE ENGINE, Christmas carollers singing the classics, festive-themed fancy dress competition and of course those all-important Christmas cuddles with the animals!

Admission to the event is free, but certain activities will ask for a small charge. All proceeds from the day will help to fund the care of the animals over Christmas and into the New Year.

Animal care deputy manager, Anna Wilson, Said: “Our Festive fun Day will combine an exciting visit from Santa arriving on a vintage fire engine, with lots puppy cuddles followed by a grand finale of fun party games, we would love to see you all there!”

For more information about the event you can call 01158550222 or email info@rspca-radcliffe.org.uk.

To find out more about any upcoming events here at the shelter, you can visit our website www.rspca-radcliffe.org.uk