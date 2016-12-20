Festive fun unravels at Newark and Sherwood Homes

Staff from Newark and Sherwood Homes came together this week (14 December) donning their most festive jumpers or accessories and raising much-needed funds for local charity, Beaumond House Community Hospice.

The yuletide fundraising event was organised by Newark and Sherwood Homes staff. All of the funds raised by the event have been donated to Beaumond House, a Newark-based charity providing supportive palliative care to patients with life limiting illnesses.

Rebecca Rance at Newark and Sherwood Homes said: “We had a really fun Christmas jumper day, everyone thoroughly enjoyed wearing their festive jumpers and accessories, especially during the lead up to the holiday season.

“We are so proud to have raised these funds for Beaumond House, a charity which has continued to make such an amazing difference to families and individuals across Newark and the district.”