Feel the sand between your toes in Beeston

It will be bucket and spades at the ready for Broxtowe residents later this month as a quintessential British beach arrives in Beeston on the site of the old bus station.

Children and families can enjoy the feel of the sand between their toes from 22nd July to 3rd September between 10:30am and 6pm daily at the special Beeston-on-Sands resort.

It will be complete with a giant sand area to build sandcastles, deck chairs to relax and a crazy golf course, as well as children’s rides, game stalls and puppets shows on selected days.

There will also be seaside treats in the form of ice creams, a licensed bar and hot food stalls.

The beach is free to enter and is conveniently situated next to the bus and tram interchange.

Puppet show dates include:

• 23rd & 29th July

• 6th, 13th & 19th August

• 2nd September