Farnborough Academy proposes shorter lunch breaks

Farnborough Academy has sent out a letter to parents asking for their opinions on proposed changes to shorten its lunch break by 10 minutes and move it back by one hour

The school insists it is just a proposal at this stage and it wants to hear what parents think.

The letter, sent last month, stated that instead of the lunch break being from 12:20pm to 1:05pm it could be pushed back to 1:20pm to 1:55pm in order to help make pupils “more productive”.

If the changes were made, there would only be one lesson after the lunch break rather than the two hour-long lessons currently held after lunch.

The letter, from head teacher Ben Chaloner, states that the school believes the proposed change would lead to a “more productive teaching time before lunch”.

In the letter, Mr Chaloner also stated it would “reduce the length of unstructured time at lunch”.

A Farnborough Academy spokeswoman told the Local News a letter had been sent out, but reiterated that a decision has not been made and that they are just looking for parent feedback at this stage.

Mr Chaloner said: “At this stage we are just asking for views. Nothing is set in stone.

“Research shows that pupils are more productive in the first half of the day and we know other schools have introduced this system successfully.

“But if the feedback we get is that it’s too late for lunch, we won’t introduce it.

“We’re listening to the voice of the whole community and then a decision will be made.”

Article by Thomas Hewitt.