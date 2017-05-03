Fantastic Four receive Black Belt Honours at East Leake Kickboxing Club

PKA Kickboxing at East Leake were delighted to receive the news that Noah Dring (11), Jozef Kasprzyk (12), Ryan Waldron (12) and Matthew Waters (11) had successfully passed their Black Belt First Dan examination.

The students completed a 5 and a half hour intense Black Belt grading at the Temple Martial Arts Centre in Birmingham where they were graded for their PKA Black Belts by Mr Mike Haig the UK Principal of the Professional Kickboxing Association.

4th Dan Senior Coach Martin Byrne commented ‘The Black Belt is an exceptionally high standard and often the goal of many beginners, it is fantastic to see such dedication and commitment from our younger members and achievement of this national black belt standard is a testament to the last 5 years of their hard work and dedication. I am overjoyed by their achievement and look forward to helping them achieve further success in martial arts.

To find out about a kickboxing club local to you call Martin on 07979 965 404.