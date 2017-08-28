Family raises £3,606 for Nottingham Children’s Hospital

A family handed over a cheque for £3,606 to Nottingham Hospitals Charity following the amazing treatment of their baby daughter last year at Nottingham Children’s Hospital

Keira Wheller was admitted to the Children’s Hospital’s Paediatric Critical Care Unit when she was just eleven days old and treated for a viral form of Meningitis Keira eventually made a good recovery and returned with her family to say thank you to the nurses and doctors who had helped her get back to health.

Keira’s parents, Daniel and Claire, who were due to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary when Keira was rushed to the hospital, stayed in the parent and family accommodation at the Children’s Hospital at Queen’s Medical Centre during Keira’s treatment. On the day of their anniversary, caring ward staff celebrated by presenting the couple with a cake which touched their hearts at such a difficult time.

The Whellers’ fundraising, which included an extremely successful Charity fundraising night, contributes to Nottingham Hospital Charity’s Big Appeal for the Children’s Hospital. It was a means of thanking the staff who treated Keira and supported them throughout the process.

The money raised by the family will help enhance the care of future patients on the Paediatric Critical Care Unit. At the top of the Whellers’ list are ‘snuggies’, heated blankets which they believe helped Keira’s recovery. Snuggies are not provided by the NHS and those belonging to the PCCU, including that which helped Keira, are purchased solely through money that has been donated to the PCCU. A single snuggy costs around £40.

Charlotte Goedvolk, Consultant Paediatrician, said that she was ‘impressed and touched that the Wheller family has raised so much money and it’s wonderful to see families return to the Unit under happy circumstances’.

The family is already planning other means of fundraising for the Children’s Hospital’s Big Appeal, including entering the ballot for next year’s London Marathon.

Naomi Walters, Senior Community Fundraiser at Nottingham Hospitals Charity said: “The Charity is so grateful to the amazing Wheller Family who raised such a tremendous amount of money in support of the PCCU. It is so inspirational to see families fundraising to help ensure that future patients and their families at the PCCU receive the best possible care”.