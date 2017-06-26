Family Hockey in West Bridgford

Here’s a chance to get out with the kids and do something different!

West Bridgford Hockey Club will once again be running its ‘Family Hockey Nights’ coaching series this summer. Suitable for parents and their children (boys and girls) aged around 5 and upwards, you won’t need any experience, and you don’t have to be particularly ‘sporty’ either. The emphasis of the sessions is upon having a great time doing something different – adults, juniors and beginners are coached separately, and there will be plenty of opportunity to try out new-found skills in fun exercises and team mini-games during the sessions.

This is the perfect opportunity for parents and kids to have a go at the sport under expert supervision, without any pressure, and with all equipment provided by the club. All you need to bring is a pair of trainers, some shin pads and loads of enthusiasm!

The sessions all start at 6.30pm and last for one hour, run for six consecutive weeks beginning on Wednesday 12th July then on 19th July, followed by Tuesdays 25th July and 1st, 8th and 15th August. All will be held at the Astroturf pitch at the Becket School, off Wilford Lane.

“We ran our first series of family hockey nights during the run up to the London Olympics five years ago, as part of a national ‘Get back to Sport’ promotion. It was so well received that we ended up fielding an additional men’s league team, and since that have added two additional ladies teams” says Bob Douglas, who became that men’s 10th team’s captain and oversees the junior section of the club.

That first series also resulted in a substantial increase in junior attendance at the club’s Sunday training sessions, which cater for ages 6 years and up and runs from September. The club has repeated ‘family nights’ each year since, followed up with its ‘Ladies back to hockey Night’ series, which attracts equally great interest, and has introduced a good number of players of all ages into competitive hockey, as well as re-introducing a number of others back to their old sport.

Since then of course, at Rio de Janeiro the GB hockey ladies famously won Olympic gold. The Rio squad included midfielder Helen Richardson, who began her own playing career as a junior right here at West Bridgford, and still keeps up strong links with her old club including dropping in from time to time.

“Our aim is to continue with the success of these events, and the family night hockey sessions are a really great opportunity for anyone to get involved in a great sport”. Hockey is an ideal sport for all the family to take part in, as it is suitable for almost anyone aged 6 to over 60, and any level of fitness or ability – all you have to do is go along and let the club’s friendly group of England Hockey qualified coaches show you why!

Further details can be obtained from the club website at www.wbhockey.co.uk, or ring Bob Douglas on 0773 8762897