Fairham School development proposals met with mixed opinion

Residents have reacted to proposals by the Nottingham City Council to demolish Fairham School and build over 200 homes on the site.

Although the plan is still in the early stages, it’s estimated that between 180 and 210 homes could be built on the site.

The council have earmarked the site for housing in the emerging Local Plan, which would involve the whole site being demolished and will be presenting their case about the green belt issue to a government inspector later this year.

The derelict school is currently on Green Belt land which means it must not be built on, but the council is trying to release it from its status so that it can be developed.

Most have welcomed the news of the proposed homes, but with the population of the estate set to grow, others have called for another school and additional shops to be built, or a doctor’s surgery.

Alice Johnson said: “I’m very much for it because the place isn’t of much use.

“However, I would be a lot happier if they left the playing field and Fairham Brook alone.”

Gillian Cumberbatch added: “I think we should build more shops and a doctor’s surgery on the site.”

Tracy Bonner said: “I’m up for it, but with the other houses also being built in the area, I do think we need another doctors in the area, or more doctors at the existing surgeries.

“You can hardly get appointments now.”

Wendy Sheldon commented: “I reckon that the site should be a supermarket because there are no shops at that end of the estate.”

Article by Thomas Hewitt.