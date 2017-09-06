Fairham School buildings to be demolished

The buildings of the former Fairham Community College are to be demolished in order to open it up for potential future development.

The abandoned school site and buildings, which have suffered heavy fire damage, vandalism and multiple break-ins in the last six months, will have their asbestos removed and be demolished at a cost of £420,000.

The decision for the demolition was approved by Nottingham City Council back in August and now paves the way for further development, depending on its status changing from educational land and permission being granted to build on the greenbelt.

In a statement, Alex Cox, the operations manager of community protection, described how despite increased surveillance and security around the area, forced entry from young people has continued and become a drain on community policing time and its resources.

He said: “As long as the school buildings are still standing on the site, there will be young people trying to access them, endangering themselves and others in the process.

“The site will continue to be a pressure on community protection, police and fire resources and a budget pressure for Nottingham City Council property.

“The only suitable option is to flatten the buildings on site, removing any eye-line obstructions such as overgrown brushes and ensure the perimeter fence line is fully complete and secure.

“This would make sure that the site is safe for the Clifton community and would leave the site ready for any future development.”

Article by Thomas Hewitt.