Extra trains for Racliffe-on-Trent

Train customers in Radcliffe-on-Trent will benefit from three extra trains each weekday to connect them with Nottingham.

In addition, two extra trains will call at Radcliffe from Nottingham on their way to Grantham and Skegness.

The new East Midlands Trains’ timetable came into force on Sunday.

After the official ceremony to celebrate the extended services from Radcliffe, local schoolchildren boarded the train to Nottingham to get a taste of the new service.

They then enjoyed a tour of Nottingham station which was led by East Midlands Trains’ Matt Bamford.

Kenneth Clarke, MP for Rushcliffe, said: “I am delighted that East Midlands Trains are providing new and more frequent trains between Radcliffe and Nottingham in response to many years of campaigning.

“I hope many people will abandon their cars and the traffic jams and enjoy the new service.”

Lawrence Bowman, commercial director for East Midlands Trains, said: “The new and improved services will have a really positive impact for local residents looking to travel to the east or west of the region around Nottingham city centre during the day.

“These changes are the result of feedback from the local community and we are delighted that they have been introduced.

“We will continue to work with local partners and groups to find further ways to develop and improve our services across the network.”

The improvements include:

Radcliffe-on-Trent to Nottingham

1009 from Radcliffe-on-Trent, arriving Nottingham at 1021

1510 from Radcliffe-on-Trent, arriving Nottingham at 1523

2107 from Radcliffe-on-Trent, arriving Nottingham at 2120

Nottingham to Radcliffe-on-Trent