Explore Nature With Your Little One At Spring Buggy Walks

FREE BUGGY WALKS are back this spring, giving new parents in Broxtowe a chance to get back into exercise and meet with others in the beautiful surroundings of Attenborough Nature Reserve.

Liberty Leisure’s Get Active Team have organised the sessions which take place at Attenborough Nature Reserve from Tuesday 25th April at 10.30am. Just meet at the picnic benches!

Being a new parent can be tiring and you may not feel like going on a walk, but it can actually help boost your mood, help your body recover after birth and may help with postnatal depression.

Meeting others can improve your mental health and social or isolation fears you may have with a new baby – plus your child will love seeing the birds, ducks, flowers and surroundings Attenborough has to offer.

Sessions are completely free of charge – so there is no excuse! Call the Get Active Team to book on 0115 917 3572. Please wear comfortable clothing and trainers.

Please check with your health visitor before you attend and ensureyou have had your 6 week postnatal check-up.

For further details and information please visit www.liberty-leisure.org.uk/getactive or call Get Active on 0115 917 3572