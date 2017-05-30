Exciting one-day music festival in Radcliffe

Some of Nottinghamshire’s top artists have signed up for a new one-day music festival in Radcliffe-on-Trent.

There’ll be more than six hours of live music, along with a festival market, skate jam, food and drink and lots of activities.

RadFest2K17 is being put on by Young Radcliffe, which is committed to getting teenagers involved in village life.

One of the organisers, Debra Easter, said: “The line-up of performers features some of the best new music around Nottinghamshire at the moment.

“The day will have a great festival feel – with lots of different things going on alongside some great music.

“The stage is being managed by Nottingham’s Confetti Institute of Creative Technologies, who are heavily involved in Nottingham City’s Splendour Festival.

“They’re bringing their expertise to make sure the artists appeal to everyone who enjoys new music.”

One of the first bands to sign up are Super Furniture. They opened the main stage at Nottingham’s Splendour Festival in 2016 and won Nottingham’s best new music award ‘The Future Sound of Nottingham’.

Alongside them will be the all-girl band Babe Punch, who will bring their brand of alt-rock and punk.

Radcliffe’s own Tom McCartney is a rising star with his blues and roots set. And Lowrie, featured on BBC Introducing, will perform his alternative electronic pop. More artists will be named between now and July.

The market is being organised by Rushcliffe’s YouNG Network, which provides careers advice and work experience for 14-21 year olds.

The award-winning Positive Futures team will be leading some activities away from the music stage – and the recently re-opened Radcliffe Skate Park will stage a Skate Jam.

The idea for the festival came for a survey of young people in Radcliffe, who asked for more to do for teenagers. A music festival was one of the things at the top of the list.

Debra continued: “We have had fantastic support from local people and local businesses.

“The Parish Council and our local councillors have all helped with grants.

“Other organisations in and around the village, like the Swimming Pool Association, Radcliffe Olympic Football Club, the Vale of Belvoir Rotary Club and RadVentures have made sure we can make this festival as inclusive as possible. And we’re very grateful to get the stage sponsored by MC Surfaces.”

RadFest2K17 takes place on Saturday 15th July at The Rec, Wharf Lane in Radcliffe from 2:30pm to 9pm.

Tickets are just £1 and available from Burley’s, Pen2Paper or via the website www.radfest.org.uk