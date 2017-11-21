Exciting deals for Local Businesses

When it comes to choosing a company car why not select something different, something offering more pizzazz and Latin style?

Alfa Romeo’s renaissance as a significant player in the UK’s company car market continues apace with the recent launch of refreshed Giulia and the arrival of the brand’s first-ever SUV, the sporty Stelvio. Tecnica trim level is orientated to business users and gives company car drivers more equipment but lower P11D values! Let’s check out the current attractive deals for business users.

Alfa Romeo Giulia

Alfa Romeo’s Giulia sports saloon’s refreshed option list includes a selection of new wheel, infotainment and styling options. Exclusive offers for fleet customers make ownership even more attractive.

Keeping eyes firmly on the fleet market, the Giulia Tecnica offers the lowest Whole Life Cost in its class, benefitting from a low P11D, high residual values, low maintenance costs and excellent fuel efficiency.

The Tecnica is now even more affordable and comes packed with features to assist business users; including 17-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels, privacy glass, electric front seats, rear view camera with dynamic grid lines, front and rear parking sensors, climate pack, DAB radio and Alfa Connected 3D Nav 8.8-inch infotainment system and numerous innovative safety systems as standard. Apple Carplay and Android Auto are both available as an option for just £250.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Tecnica is available with a P11D of just £30,840 for the Tecnica 150hp and £32,040 for the Tecnica 180hp, representing a saving of £1,000 it now offers business customers even better value for money. It’s currently available for business users through Alfa Romeo Finance Solutions from £280.00 per month plus VAT on Business Contract Hire.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Next up, the Stelvio which, thanks to its distinctive Italian design, stands out from the crowd. Finding the perfect balance between driving experience and safety, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, was recently awarded a coveted five-star Euro NCAP rating with a score of 97 per cent for the protection of adult occupants.

The Stelvio is now available to business users through Alfa Romeo Finance Solutions from only £299.00 per month plus VAT on Business Contract Hire.*

The Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio are both available for extended test drives, from 24 hours on up to seven days.* Find out more about the terrific offers available for businesses across Nottingham by contacting Ben St John, Chris Variava’s Alfa Romeo Business Fleet Sales Manager. Ben can offer tailored deals and services for business fleets within the Nottingham community.

One of only 25 Alfa Romeo Business Centres in the UK, Chris Variava is among the top three in terms of volume sales, recently topping the Fleet Awards as the number one Alfa Romeo Fleet Dealer of the Year. Call (0115) 885 3060.

Chris Variava Alfa Romeo, 431-461 Nottingham Road, Basford, Nottingham, NG6 0FB

*Terms and Conditions Apply.