Environmentally-friendly flowerbeds in Broxtowe

Broxtowe Borough Council is moving towards making its flowerbeds more environmentally friendly.

In previous years, the council planted its 171 flowerbeds with traditional bedding.

Last year, the council trialled the planting of urban meadows at a number of locations across the borough.

Urban meadows are a mixture of annual biennial and perennial plants chosen for their colourful flowers.

This innovation was incredibly successful and this year the scheme was rolled out on a greater scale across the borough.

The advantages of urban meadows, is that they supply a profusion of colourful flowers and provide a food source and cover for mammals, birds and insects.

“Providing colour and attractive surroundings for our residents is a high priority for the Council. These urban meadows are not only innovative in terms of plantings but are also environmentally sustainable for local wildlife bringing nature into our towns” said Cllr Shane Easom, Chair of the Leisure and Environment Committee, shown here helping the Council’s parks team maintain the urban meadow planted on Giltbrook Island.