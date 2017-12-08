Entrepreneur inspires students at the Nottingham Emmanuel School

Students at the Nottingham Emmanuel School have been attending inspirational talks aimed at boosting their skills and enthusiasm in the quest for their future ambitions.

One visitor was Trish Daswaney, of not for profit makeup company, Kohl Kreatives, which aims to help men and women recreate features cosmetically, particularly those with conditions such as alopecia, vitiligo, those undergoing chemotherapy or with skin scarring or burns. Trish says that she hopes that her story will inspire students to think big. “I have loved visiting The Nottingham Emmanuel School! I took my degree in Nottingham and know the city well. I come back frequently.” Trish told students about the ups and the downs of creating your own business. “I have been talking to students about my journey and how I used marketing in my business, and to market myself when it came to my career. Being an entrepreneur and a self-starter is so much more relevant to millennials than it ever was before.

“Students asked me how they should brand themselves, and I told them to just look around; it’s so accessible now. It’s a great idea for them to buddy up with someone they trust and ask them to write down all of the things they think define their character. That makes it far easier to go on and write about yourself for your university applications or in marketing yourself in your chosen career.”

Student Scarlett Wright, (Year 12 Head Girl) said Trish Daswaney’s talk was inspirational. “As a young person with extremely ambitious career plans, I felt that spending time listening to a new and upcoming entrepreneur has really inspired me to be more courageous and innovative with my goals for the future. Hearing the story of how the brand was formed, in addition to the extensive lengths gone to, to create a product with a unique and contemporary selling point, I recognised that nothing within my personal plan of action for now and hereafter is too great to overcome. Kohl Kreatives is a widely influential brand that has definitely motivated me and encouraged me to pursue my passions.”

Mr Joseph Irons, Teacher of PE & Sixth Form Achievement and Pastoral Manager at The Nottingham Emmanuel School said, “Part of our ethos here in the Sixth Form is to develop the whole student by inspiring their individual ambition and giving them real life experiences from people across different fields. We have previously had talks about multiculturalism in Nottingham, apprenticeships at Boots, fundraising for Nottingham Hospitals Charity and how to handle exam pressures from experts at Nottingham Trent University. It has been great to see the impact these talks have had, and we plan to continue this next term with Framework homeless charity, Rolls Royce and Nottingham Forest, among others, coming in to talk to our students.”

Trish says that the students should never be put off when things don’t go to plan. “If you push and strive and work towards something with passion, you really can achieve it!”