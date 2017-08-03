Enjoy a Masterclass from The School of Artisan Food

Festival of Food and Drink at Clumber Park: 16 & 17 September 2017

The School of Artisan Food, the award-winning food school based on the Welbeck Estate, will be at the Festival of Food and Drink at Clumber Park with a delicious line-up of foodie masterclasses for children and adults.

The expert tutors from the School will be sharing their food knowledge on the best way to make ice cream and cheese, bake artisan bread and pizzas, make sausages and much more at the food festival on September 16-17.

Budding bakers can have a go at making pizza, savoury dough balls, ice cream, cheese and sausages. All the children’s classes run for around 30 mins and can be booked on the day.

Sausage making, exploring and tasting different steak cuts and beer and cheese pairing make up the intriguing programme for adults. These are bookable in advance via the School’s website or on the day, priced at £8 per person.

Julie Byrne, The School of Artisan Food’s managing director, said: “Making your own delicious food at home is possible for everyone. Here at the School, we love sharing our skills with everyone from the novice cook starting out to the professional chef updating their skills. Events like the Food and Drink Festival are a great way to allow more people to discover what we have to offer, whether it’s spending a couple of hours on a tasting session or learning a new artisan skill in a day.”

As well as the artisanal food skills being advanced by the School, there is the chance to see how those skills have been employed amongst the producers on the Welbeck Estate. The Welbeck producers marquee will house the Welbeck Brewery, Welbeck Farm Shop, Stichelton Cheese, Welbeck Dairy and the Welbeck Bakehouse to give visitors the opportunity to sample the food and drink and chat to the producers.

The School is a world-class, not-for-profit organisation dedicated to teaching skills in artisan food production and was awarded the highly regarded title of Cookery School of the Year in 2014. Located on the beautiful Welbeck Estate in North Nottinghamshire in the heart of Sherwood Forest, the School offers fully equipped, spacious training facilities, providing the ideal environment to learn, develop and master artisan skills.

A wide range of practical, hands-on courses cater for all skill levels from complete beginners through to award-winning professionals in bakery and patisserie, butchery, curing and smoking, cheesemaking, brewing, chocolate and ice-cream making, pickling and preserving and more.

Places are also now being booked for the Advanced Diploma in Baking for those seeking an artisan career. Responsible for launching the successful food enterprises of many alumni, the accredited Diploma is a recognised springboard for a career in artisan baking. The full-time, intensive 10-month course boasts unrivalled tuition from industry’s most recognised producers and experts. The next open day is coming up on 11 August.

For more information on activities, times and prices, visit www.schoolofartisanfood.org/clumber.