England cricketer in safe hands with Newark-based solicitors

A woman cricketer has been bowled over by the generosity of a leading Nottinghamshire solicitors who are sponsoring her to represent England in the indoor cricket world cup.

Wicket keeper, India Freeman, from Sleaford, will travel to Dubai on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 to play in the England Under 21 Women’s Cricket Team.

The 19-year-old’s travel expenses are being paid by Chattertons Solicitors and Wealth Management, which has an office in Newark and eight branches across Lincolnshire.

The event will attract approximately 400 players and officials competing in the Open Men’s; Open Women’s; 21 & Under Men’s, and; 21 & Under Women’s divisions, with Australia the reigning world champions in each of the four divisions.

It will be held over seven days from 16-23 September, in Dubai’s newly renovated Insportz Club and will bring together the finest indoor cricketing talent from nations including Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, England, Sri Lanka, India, Singapore, Malaysia and the UAE.

India Freeman, who plays for Treetops indoor cricket team in Derby, the undefeated national league champions 2017, said: “I began my cricket journey when I was ten at Sleaford Cricket Club, now, nine years later, I am representing England in a World Cup for the second time. I am very grateful for the financial support that Chattertons has given me and I look forward to representing England on the world stage.”

Edward Conway, Chief Executive Officer of Chattertons Solicitors and Wealth Management, said: “We’re delighted to be sponsoring India’s travel expenses so that she can represent England at this top sporting occasion. We wish her and the rest of the team the best of luck and will be following the team’s progress closely via a live stream on the World Cricket Federation World Cup.”

Chattertons is a leading firm of solicitors and provider of wealth management services in the county. It provides a wide range of services delivering advice to individuals and businesses.