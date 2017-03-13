Ellie is a county champion gold-medal winner

Fourteen-year-old Ellie Brown is celebrating after becoming a gold-medal winner at the county championships.

The Compton Acres resident has been running since the age of 10 and trains three times a week with Notts AC.

Ellie won 100-metre gold and 200-metre silver at the under-13 county championships to reach the semi-final of the national competition.

She travelled to America last year and trained at the ESPN in Florida, where she met Team GB athletes training for the Olympics.

Ellie was given tips from Linford Christie who was out in the USA coaching the athletes.