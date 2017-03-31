ELAPS scoops panto award

East Leake Amateur Players (ELAPS) scooped the prestigious Blue Balloon trophy from the Pantomime Alliance of Leicestershire (PAL) for the Panto of the Year at recent awards ceremony.

The winning panto was The Snow Queen, written, produced and directed by Gill Bowness, assisted by her daughter Ellie Bowness, who put ELAPS through their paces as the musical director.

At the PAL awards evening, ELAPS were nominated in 21 separate categories and were the winners of 7 additional awards…

Best Sound – John Brogan

Best Singing – Ellie Bowness and ELAPS cast and chorus

Best Director – Gill Bowness

Special Recognition – Ellie Bowness

Best Cameo – Richard Hesk (Eddie the Eagle)

Best Animal – Annette Mcquillan (Ruff the Dog)

Best Principal Boy – Lily Fox (Hans Hunter)

At the 16th PAL awards event, held at Winstanley Community College, Braunstone, ELAPS delighted the packed audience (made up of representatives from PAL and the 14 amateur groups from around Leicestershire who had all participated in the PAL competition) with a medley of songs from The Snow Queen.

Pictured are members of the cast and production team receiving their awards.

The other categories where ELAPS received nominations were as follows:

Front of House – Maureen Eveleigh and her team

Lighting – Emrys Robinson Green, Keith Benedict, Jacob Langley

Set Design – Gill Bowness, Rebecca Lewis, Alan Rainford, Mike Dicken

Costume – Wendy Beaken, Val Teare, Sally Slaney and Madeline Lord

Dancing – Ellie Bowness and ELAPS cast and chorus

Script – Gill Bowness

Female Support – Debbie Flinders (King Ardaznails)

Young Performer Male – Michael Janssen (Pokémon Boy)

Young Performer Female – Hannah Cripps Rainford (Gilda)

Dame – Geoff Freeman (Ice Ice Sadie)

Comedy Act – Lesley Hesk and Celestine Stafford (Sweaty Yeti and Not Yeti)

Principal Girl – Hannah Cripps Rainford (Gilda)

Villain – Hayley Masom (Snow Queen)

ELAPS next production is Blithe Spirit by Oscar Wilde, with performances at 7:30pm on 18th, 19th and 20th May.

ELAPS is a friendly, local amateur dramatic group that meets most Thursday evenings in the Village Hall, East Leake. Contact East Leake Amateur Players on Facebook.