Edwalton Primary School are Rushcliffe football champions

Edwalton Primary School’s Year 6 football team have seen unprecedented success in the past year, winning both the autumn and summer football tournaments, becoming Rushcliffe champions.

Edwalton Primary School’s Chris Owen-Jones, teacher and manager, told The Local News: “I think the team have triumphed because of teamwork.

“There are no superstars but a set of very good players; all working hard to understand each other’s game.

“Apart from one, the rest of the team all play together for the same Saturday team.

“We have some very supportive parents who attend every game without fail, and also help me with lifts.”

The win comes just as much-loved head teacher since 1998, Mr Brian Owens, is due to retire and the football team were proud to make this an enduring gift to mark his last term.

He said: “To win both tournaments in my final term was very moving for me and very special win for a lovely group of lads who are so unassuming and model pupils.”

The boys kicked off their amazing year when they won a six-a-side tournament at Ruddington St Peter’s School.

As borough champions, they then represented Rushcliffe in the county seven-a-side, held at Sutton Lawn, where they were once again victorious but only after enduring a nail-biting final decided on penalties.

Champions of Nottinghamshire, the boys now faced their toughest test yet when they played in the regional finals, held in Beeston.

Chris Owen-Jones said: “The boys played well and conducted themselves brilliantly, but found goals hard to come by.

“They left the tournament with their heads held high, but for the first and only time this this year, without a trophy.”

But as Chris explains, it wasn’t long before the spring tournament at St. Peter’s came back around.

He said: “The boys again grasped success, finishing as champions of Rushcliffe once again, and without conceding a goal in either the group or the knock out games.”

Edwalton Primary School Year 6 footballers have now become the first school to win the competition in both the autumn and then spring tournaments in the last 25 years, rounding off a fantastic season.

Chris Owen-Jones added: “Everyone is thrilled with their success. I was immensely proud when the boys completed the back-to-back Rushcliffe tournaments wins.

“It has been achieved before but that was 25 years ago. This is a true reflection of what this team is made of.”

Photograph back row left to right: Corey, Olli, Aaran, Hugh, Dante, (front row left to right) Ruben, Adam, Alex and Rio.