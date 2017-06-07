Edwalton garden centre unveils spectacular Display Garden

A special ribbon-cutting event has been held at Notcutts Garden Centre Wheatcroft in Edwalton to mark the opening of the new Notcutts Garden.

The garden was officially opened on 2nd June by garden centre manager Nic Perrett alongside customers, local gardening groups and the Notcutts Wheatcroft team.

The Notcutts Garden, which is split into two zones, aims to inspire visitors with creative ideas for their own outdoor spaces, featuring over 350 plants from 45 different varieties which have been carefully selected to suit different areas of the garden.

Zone A includes an impressive water feature table in which culinary kitchen plants and herbs are the star of the show, whilst Zone B is inspired by a vintage country garden.

The main feature of Zone B is a corner arbour seat, which is framed by large multi-stem birch trees and overlooks a sea of soft white, pink and purple blooms.

The two zones are linked by a pathway which is covered by a wooden venetian pavilion.

The garden was designed by Notcutts’ head of visual merchandising Marco de Jongh, plant buyer Stuart Andrews and chairman Nicky Dulieu.

Alongside the local Notcutts team of horticultural experts, the garden took just over two weeks to complete.

Nic Perrett said: “We’re delighted with the beautiful Notcutts Garden and we’d like to thank everyone who joined us at our official opening event.

“The garden celebrates the best of what we do at Notcutts – to provide expert advice and inspiration to customers with all levels of gardening experience, and with outdoor projects of all sizes.

“Over the years, Notcutts has won 50 gold medals at RHS Chelsea Flower Show, so we’re pleased to bring our expert experience to Wheatcroft with a stunning garden design to inspire our customers.”