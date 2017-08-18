EBF show Motorpoint Arena with official presenter Sam Varley

Sam Varley from West Bridgford, aged 25 will be hosting the first major boxing event at the Nottingham Motorpoint Arena since Carl ‘the cobra’ Froch won, by knockout; the IBF Supermiddleweight title from Lucian Bute in May 2012.

Sam, who has recently finished hosting another sellout EBF event at the pryzm nightclub in Nottingham, is excited to be part of this after hosting previously at exclusive events such as the 70th anniversary of the Cannes film festival, the first ever London Modest fashion week, the Indian film festival at the BFI in London amongst many other incredible opportunites.

Alongside his presenting career Sam has also built up quite a name as a boxer himself. He first got into boxing through his grandfather Michael Varley who boxed at the Tokyo 1964 olympics for team GB. He was inspired by his Grandfathers legacy and originally aimed to pursue boxing as a career. After training solidly for a few years, fighting and winning titles and accolades; sam turned his head towards presenting boxing events and has watched his career flourish outside the ring.

Now sponsored by the Nottingham Bierkeller, Flowercraft, The lady bay pub, The flyer centre and lifestyle express; Sam is eager to take to the ringside in order to present what he claims will be the biggest event of his career.

The EBF (European boxing Federation) event will take place at the Nottingham Motorpoint arena on September 29th, with tickets selling out very quickly. The main event includes the return of Lee Froch who will be fighting in front of a crowd of up to 10,000 people; amongst many other very well known fighters of the unlicensed circuit such as Sam Godfrey, Jack Mantell, Tim Sobers, Andy Flint and Paul Thompson.

Promoted by John Ashton and raging bull promotions; tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased directly from the Motorpoint Arena.