Eating to raise money

By Graham Christian

The RNLI have a week-long fundraising campaign every year where individuals or groups raise money based round the theme of a fish supper.

One such event was sponsored by Castle Rock Brewery and the management of the Poppy & Pint, situated on Pierrepont Road West Bridgford.

They pledged a percentage of the profit of fish meals sold during a week and this generated £100.

James Halfpenny, manager of Poppy & Pint, presented a cheque for £100 to Wendyjean Hurst, Peter Brocklehurst and John Hawkins of the RNLI’s West Bridgford branch

The chairman and committee of the West Bridgford branch would like to thank Castle Rock Brewery and management of the Poppy & Pint for their support and donation.