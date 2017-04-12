Easter chicks at The Grand

Some egg-stra special visitors have arrived at The Grand Care Centre in West Bridgford, just in time for the Easter celebrations.

Residents at the state-of-the-art care centre on Greythorn Drive have been taking care of a small hatchery and were recently able to witness the delightful arrival of a number of beautiful spring chicks.

Offering the perfect conditions for the eggs, the hatchery was delivered to the home complete with a number of full term chicken eggs that were almost ready to come to life. Over the course of a two week period, the residents were able to observe their own miracle of new life and watch the eggs hatch into adorable fluffy yellow chicks.

To pass the time while they were waiting for the first new arrivals, residents undertook a knitting challenge and produced their own woollen versions of the hatchlings.

Activities team leader, Bridget Peck, commented: “The residents were so excited to have the hatchery with us and see the arrival of the first spring chickens. Easter is a beautiful time here at the home, the days are much lighter now and we are able to get out into the garden more. The chicks have made it extra special for everyone and we’ll be sad to see them go.”

Pictured with the chicks are residents Freda Allchurch, Margaret Deaves, Hazel Savage and Maria Martinez. Margaret Deaves commented: “It’s been such a joy to have the hatchery and witness the arrival of the first chicks just in time for Easter. I feel privileged to have seen the eggs hatch and hold and feed the chicks in their very first days, it’s been a wonderful experience for us all.”

Operated by New Care, The Grand is a purpose-built 82 bed care facility located on Greythorn Drive in West Bridgford. Residents and their families have been attracted by the team’s ethos of top quality, professional, person-centred care in an expertly designed, comfortable and safe environment.

The Grand offers residential and nursing care, providing additional support and services to the local health economy. It provides specialist dementia care with a dedicated dementia floor within the home. Respite care is also available. For further information on The Grand, please call Dawn Collett on 0115 828 4099 or visit www.newcarehomes.com.