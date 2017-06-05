East Midlands Trains introduce improved Sunday timetable between Newark and Nottingham

East Midlands Trains launched their new timetable last month, which has seen earlier and more frequent Sunday services between Lincoln, Newark Castle and Nottingham.

The changes mean services between the first trains in the morning will operate around 9am instead of the afternoon.

In addition, the frequency will increase to one train per hour in each direction for much of the day.

To mark the occasion, special guests greeted the first service from Lincoln Central to Nottingham with a reception party.

As the train pulled in just after 8:45am, Lincoln’s town crier Karen Crow raised the volume with a very traditional Lincolnshire welcome.

Guests then boarded the first of the new Sunday service trains and were met by another reception party with local stakeholders at Newark Castle station just before 9:30am.

Lawrence Bowman, commercial director for East Midlands Trains, said: “It was fantastic to be joined by local partners and stakeholders to celebrate the launch of the new Sunday service timetable.

“We set off in style, being seen off by the town crier, which made it a special occasion for everyone involved.

“We’re confident the new and improved Sunday timetable will bring real benefits for the local communities up and down the Castle Line between Lincoln and Nottingham.”

Customers using the new Sunday services on the Castle Line will benefit from: