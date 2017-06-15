East Leake Traders sponsor local football club

East Leake Traders are growing from strength to strength, with an increasing number of members who are local businesses all working or based in East Leake.

Membership to traders includes joint-communications and marketing, along with a directory-based website eastleaketraders.com.

There’s a Facebook site circulating information about businesses and offers, a quarterly leaflet, house packs of traders information and a new up-and-coming Traders Tokens scheme which will reflect a traders rewards scheme to the village.

As part of the group’s commitment to keeping the local community vibrant in the village centre and throughout, they have taken sponsorship and support of the Under 10s Bantams Football team strip.

The team, seen here with their manager Mark Cooling, ice-chair for Bantams and assistant manager Paul Williams.

Mark was elated that his presentation to the East Leake Traders committee on behalf of Bantams was successful and is very happy that his young team have a new kit and new logo.

As part of the working alliance, Bantams will be sharing news and information about East Leake Traders amongst their football group committee, managers and parents.

Each year, East Leake Traders committee and members vote to put some of their membership money to good use in the village.

East Leake Traders is a self-funding group with membership going towards promotions of the group and its members and towards local village projects.

Previous years have seen membership towards the East Leake Christmas Lights.

East Leake Traders chair, Hayley Masom, said: “Whilst East Leake Traders is not a business networking site, what comes from the regular involvement of its members at meetings and working alongside village projects is a commitment to working together and promoting each other’s businesses.

“If we can keep the pound we spend local how much better is that for our members and in turn the community of East Leake.

Pictured here with the Bantams Under 10s football team are members of East Leake Traders.