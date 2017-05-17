Early plans in motion for new homes on Fairham School site

A proposal has been put forward to demolish the disused Fairham School in Clifton and build around 200 homes on the site.

The school on Farnborough Road was originally planned for further education, but that plan was scrapped and the site has now been earmarked for housing.

Although the plan is in its early stages, its estimated between 180 and 210 homes could be built on the site.

Fairham School is currently on green belt land, which means it’s protected and cannot currently be built on.

The council, however, is trying to release it from this status, so that it can be developed.

Since its closure in July 2009, there have been two large fires – the latest of which came in May – and some residents have called for the buildings on the site to be demolished.

A spokesman for Nottingham City Council explained that part of the school is due to be partially demolished following the latest fire which saw smoke visible from many parts of Nottingham.

He said: “This is a site owned by the council which had been held for possible further use for education, but was declared surplus to requirements 18 months ago.

“The site is in green belt land and we are coming towards the end of the a long process to have the land released from the green belt so it can be developed.

“We have earmarked the site for housing in the emerging Local Plan, which would involve the whole site being demolished, and later this year will be presenting our case about the greenbelt issue to a government inspector.

“Due to the damage caused by the fire, part of the site is considered potentially unsafe and it is expected that partial demolition will begin shortly.

“Security is in place on site, including gates, fences, shuttering, motion sensors, cameras and manned patrols, but this has been reviewed and upgraded in light of recent incidents.”

