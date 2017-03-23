Dot To Dot back soon in Notts





Dot To Dot Festival has continued to showcase the best new acts from around the world since starting in Nottingham twelve years ago featuring the likes of Ladytron, Radio 4 and The Rakes. The festival now takes place in Bristol, Nottingham and Manchester and has put acts such as The xx, Mumford & Sons, Florence & The Machine and Metronomy on the map. An excellent chance to catch soon to be stars in intimate settings!

The line-up for Dot To Dot on Sunday 28th May 2017 includes Sundara Karma, The Growlers, Amber Run, Honeyblood and many more exciting up and coming acts. Venues this year include Rock City, The Rescue Rooms, Stealth, Jongleurs, The Bodega, The Jam Cafe and Brew Dog.

For more information please visit www.dottodotfestival.co.uk