Domestic Abuse Charity Supported by Bake Off Stars

The largest domestic abuse charity in Nottingham and South Nottinghamshire, Women’s Aid Integrated Services, has launched its first ever Bake a Difference campaign with the support of Great British Bake Off stars Howard Middleton, Holly Bells and Val Stones.

The charity is calling on Nottinghamshire’s bakers to hold a bake sale or afternoon tea this September, to help raise funds for the charity’s life-changing and sometimes life-saving work. Last year the charity directly supported 5,081 women and took 10,371 calls on its free domestic abuse helpline. Sadly, they’ve seen an increase in demand for their services and they want to raise funds to meet that need.

Val Stones, one the Great British Bake Off stars that has donated a recipe to the charity’s Bake a Difference website said: “I’ve been a teacher for 46 years and in that time I have seen so many women trying to protect themselves and their children and on several occasions I have taken them myself to a place of safety. Please support this charity because without it where will support be given to those who need it most”

Val Lunn, Chief Executive said: “We’ve been very touched by the support of three Great British Bake Off contestants for our new campaign. Women who come to our services often say they wish they’d known about us earlier so we decided to run the Bake a Difference campaign to raise public awareness of domestic abuse and our services and at the same time raise funds. No woman should have to go through domestic abuse on her own and we’ll use the funds to help us provide support to every woman who needs it.”

If you would like to support their work, please visit: www.bake-a-difference.org.uk where you can find everything you need to Bake a Difference