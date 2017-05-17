Demolition of Esso Garage begins to make way for new Sainsbury’s

The Esso Garage petrol station to currently undergoing demolition to make way for a new Sainsbury’s store on Melton Road in West Bridgford.

The new store is set to open in September and Sainsbury’s say it will create between 15 and 20 jobs.

The new store will be branded as a Sainsbury’s Local and will sell fresh food and alcohol, while the petrol station will have six filling positions and there will also be a cash machine.

There will be eight car parking spaces for the store and four bike spaces.

Some local residents are against the store though, with Marie saying: “I feel strongly that there is no need for a Sainsbury’s store in Melton Road.

“We are well served with supermarkets and Melton Road is a wonderful example of a local shopping area with a diverse range of excellent shops.

“The balance is fragile as we have seen with Central Avenue, where all the individual shops were squeezed out when M&S opened.

“It is now a street of large global enterprises such as Costa, Pizza Express and Carluccio’s and has lost its individual character.”

Liz said: “This will undermine the vibrant local independent shops and business on Melton Road.

“The joy and character of the area depends on local independent retailers providing an attractive offer of a range of goods and services which is responsive to local need – and has managed to halt the march of the chain shops.”

A Sainsbury’s spokeswoman said: “We believe this store and petrol station will benefit the local community, offering greater choice and convenience for local people.

“Experience elsewhere shows that rather than compete with other local businesses, our stores bring more people to the area, who then also go on to shop in the other local shops.

“Our store is a convenience store and while well stocked, will not offer the range of goods that specialist stores nearby will sell.

“We will work closely with the local community, link with a local charity, and also take part in the Active Kids programme, which will benefit local schools and groups in the area.

“We open our doors in September and look forward to welcoming people to our store.”

Sainsbury’s were given planning permission in January by Rushcliffe Borough Council.

Photo credit: Molly Musto.