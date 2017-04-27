Dementia care appeal launched at Newark Hospital

Sherwood Forest Hospitals Charity, together with the Friends of Newark Hospital and the Friends of Sherwood Forest Hospitals has today launched an appeal to raise £105,000 to make a ward more dementia friendly.

The appeal, to improve the environment at Newark Hospital’s Sconce Ward, has been kick-started by a generous £10,000 donation from the Friends of Newark Hospital.

The Sconce Ward is a sub-acute ward and although it treats the full age range of adult patients many are frail older patients with dementia.

Possible plans for the ward include colour coded areas, clear signs with pictures and better lighting to help patients who might be disorientated, an end of life care room in a quieter part of the ward where patients can spend time alone with family members, a social activities area to keep patients stimulated meaning they are less likely to try to walk around the ward unattended, reducing the risk of falls, adapted flooring to help reduce the risk of falls and mobile nursing stations so that nurses can work closer to vulnerable patients.

Matron for Newark Hospital Carly Rollinson said: “It’s really exciting for us to be looking at this project at Newark Hospital. We really want to improve the ward for our patients by making areas easier to recognise and navigate around. I would urge everyone to get behind this appeal as it really will help to make such a difference.”

Chair of the Friends of Newark Hospital, June Howsam, added: “We are delighted to be working with Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust Charity on the appeal. I can’t wait to get started on the fundraising. People are always so generous and we are really grateful for the support from the community.”

People can donate via www.justgiving.com/sherwoodforest/, by cheque made payable to Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Charitable Funds -please specify where you would like your donation to be made to and send to Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Community Involvement Department, Newark Hospital, Boundary Road, Newark, NG24 4DE or by credit or debit card via telephone on 01636 685664 Monday to Friday between the hours of 8am and 5pm.