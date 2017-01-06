’Death by Golf’ a comedy by Gregg Kreutz

‘Death by Golf’ is a fast-paced romp elevated by the complex script by Gregg Kreutz. The basic plot sounds fairly elementary, but the action is anything but.

Performed by Radcliffe-on-Trent Drama Group, it takes place from Tuesday 21st – Saturday 25th February 20176 in Grange Hall

Newlywed Ashley visits her grandpa, hoping to introduce her only living relative to her husband, Prescott. Problems arise when a convicted murderer, with a striking resemblance to Ashley’s new husband, escapes from a nearby prison.

Kreutz’s script also possesses witty dialogue. Much humour in the play is derived from well-scripted misunderstandings. Also of note is the unique manner in which the exposition of the play, particularly that of the escape of the murderer, is handled.

Suspicion, anxiety, mistaken identity and murder have landed on Grandpa’s doorstep – just like a well-timed and executed chip-shot! Grandpa comes to the stark realisation he must reschedule his golf game, but does find a hidden reserve of inner-strength to fine tune his stroke!

