Cycle to Work Day 2017 : 13 September 2017

Are you fed-up of congestion, delays or being jam-packed on public transport?

This September ditch the car or public transport commute and swap to cycling instead. Join cycle commuters across the country as they hop on their bikes for Cycle to Work Day.

From first timers to cycling enthusiasts, thousands of people across the UK are expected to get involved. Last year’s event saw 45,000 cyclists pledging to pedal over half a million miles.

This year it’s the fifth anniversary of the annual event, and the celebration of cycling is expected to be bigger and better than ever before. On the 13th September employers of all shapes and sizes will be encouraging their workforce to get in the saddle and experience the benefits of cycling to and from work.

Cycling to work is the simple way to be healthier, happier and wealthier – try it for yourself on the 13th September and reap the benefits. Not got the gear? Join a cycle to work scheme like Cyclescheme or Halford’s and save up to 39% on the latest bikes, stylish cycling clothing and essential safety accessories.

So, what are you waiting for? Get involved and pledge your miles for this Cycle to Work Day visit https://cycletoworkday.org/